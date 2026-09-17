OPPO unveils ColorOS 17 on Android 17 with fluid design

ColorOS 17 brings all the latest Android 17 features plus some serious performance boosts thanks to the new Polar Light Engine: think faster startups and less memory drain.

There is also a next-generation Xiaobu AI assistant with handy tools like voice calls and an AI photo retoucher.

Expect better app stability (thanks to something called Tidal Engine) and smoother multitasking across both phones and even the OPPO Watch S2.

The main rollout starts October 8, with more devices getting it through November and December.