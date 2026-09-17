OPPO unveils ColorOS 17 on Android 17 with fluid design
OPPO just announced ColorOS 17, its fresh new interface built on Android 17.
Rolling out early next month, it is coming first to the OPPO Find X9 series, OnePlus 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro, and yes, OnePlus and Realme phones are in on the action too.
The big highlight? A "Fluid Design" that is the new design language.
ColorOS 17 rollout starts October 8
ColorOS 17 brings all the latest Android 17 features plus some serious performance boosts thanks to the new Polar Light Engine: think faster startups and less memory drain.
There is also a next-generation Xiaobu AI assistant with handy tools like voice calls and an AI photo retoucher.
Expect better app stability (thanks to something called Tidal Engine) and smoother multitasking across both phones and even the OPPO Watch S2.
The main rollout starts October 8, with more devices getting it through November and December.