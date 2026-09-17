OPPO unveils Heartball AI wearable at annual developer conference
Technology
OPPO just revealed its first AI wearable, the Heartball, at its annual developer conference.
This tiny gadget clips onto your clothes and comes in a clean white design with an LED ring up front.
It's meant to be your all-weather proactive AI wearable: think smart features, but super portable.
Heartball marks OPPO's AI hardware move
Heartball weighs just 9.8gm and lasts up to 24 hours on a charge. It supports office tools, records audio (with options for low-fidelity recording and simplified recording), and can convert speech to text before deleting it for privacy.
There's also multi-layer private cloud computing for added security.
OPPO says it's launching in China later this year, and it marks its big move into AI hardware beyond smartphones, audio devices, and tablets.