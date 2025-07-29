Next Article
OPPO's AndesGPT AI can help you on holidays
OPPO just rolled out its AndesGPT AI for nonstop customer support, so you can get help any time—even on holidays.
The AI quickly handles simple questions, letting human agents focus on trickier problems and making the whole process smoother for everyone.
Chatbots are live in 20 countries
Right now, AndesGPT chatbots are live in 20 countries and speak 13 languages, including English, Chinese, and Japanese. They're already helping out 60% of OPPO's users, with plans to reach even more markets soon.
Support is available through WhatsApp in 13 countries, with Facebook and Zalo coming up next.