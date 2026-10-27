Oracle NetSuite launches AI workspaces and SuiteSkills at SuiteWorld 2026

SuiteSkills uses your financial data plus AI smarts to quickly spot and fix problems like potential revenue leakage.

With AI Portlets, you get dashboard analysis, charts, and available actions from natural language requests.

The new Workspaces aim to take the hassle out of complex processes, like closing your books faster by catching accounting issues before they become a headache.

Plus, tools like SuiteAgent Studio let you build custom bots for repetitive work while keeping things under control.