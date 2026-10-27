Oracle NetSuite launches AI workspaces and SuiteSkills at SuiteWorld 2026
At SuiteWorld 2026, Oracle NetSuite rolled out fresh AI features, think AI Workspaces, AI Portlets, SuiteSkills, and Industry-specific Suite Agents, all designed to help businesses run more smoothly by automating tasks and boosting efficiency.
Founder and Executive Vice President, Oracle NetSuite Evan Goldberg summed it up nicely: these upgrades are all about making business management smarter and easier.
SuiteSkills and Portlets automate financial workflows
SuiteSkills uses your financial data plus AI smarts to quickly spot and fix problems like potential revenue leakage.
With AI Portlets, you get dashboard analysis, charts, and available actions from natural language requests.
The new Workspaces aim to take the hassle out of complex processes, like closing your books faster by catching accounting issues before they become a headache.
Plus, tools like SuiteAgent Studio let you build custom bots for repetitive work while keeping things under control.