Oratomic raises $300 million for 10,000 to 20,000 qubit quantum computer

CEO Dolev Bluvstein touts proven components

Instead of taking baby steps with smaller systems, Oratomic is skipping ahead and focusing on scalable designs that could actually work in the real world.

CEO Dolev Bluvstein says they're using proven components to keep things simple and affordable.

Investor Vinod Khosla called this his "largest initial investment yet," showing real faith that Oratomic could be first to deliver a truly reliable quantum computer, something that could shake up everything from AI to cybersecurity.