Oratomic raises $300 million for 10,000 to 20,000 qubit quantum computer
Oratomic, a startup launched by Caltech physicists, has scored $300 million in fresh funding to build a utility-scale quantum computer with roughly 10,000 to 20,000 qubits.
Big names like ARCH Venture Partners, Spark Capital, Khosla Ventures, and even Bezos Expeditions are backing the project.
Their tech uses lasers to trap single atoms, making error correction cheaper and tackling one of quantum computing's biggest headaches: sensitivity to noise.
CEO Dolev Bluvstein touts proven components
Instead of taking baby steps with smaller systems, Oratomic is skipping ahead and focusing on scalable designs that could actually work in the real world.
CEO Dolev Bluvstein says they're using proven components to keep things simple and affordable.
Investor Vinod Khosla called this his "largest initial investment yet," showing real faith that Oratomic could be first to deliver a truly reliable quantum computer, something that could shake up everything from AI to cybersecurity.