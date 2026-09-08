Orbitkey launches key organizer tracker at IFA supporting Google, Apple
Technology
Orbitkey just dropped its new Key Organizer Tracker at IFA Berlin, a handy gadget that keeps your keys together and makes them easy to find.
It combines a classic key holder with a built-in tracker that works with Google Find Hub and it even works with Apple's Find My network for extra peace of mind.
Key tracker $69.90 preorder, Universal $34.90
The tracker has a simple pairing button, LED status light, and a speaker that rings loudly through the app if your keys go missing.
You get three to five months of battery life per charge, plus a clever design that stops keys from spinning or loosening.
Available in black, blush, or cobalt faux-leather for $69.90, it's up for preorder now. There's also a Universal Tracker for other items at $34.90.