Oregon State grows potatoes in lunar regolith analog with compost
Potatoes on the Moon? Not quite yet, but researchers at Oregon State University just pulled off something impressive: they managed to grow potatoes in soil designed to mimic what's found on the lunar surface.
Their study, published November 20, 2026, shows that with a little help from organic matter, potatoes can actually complete their life cycle in this "Moon dirt."
It's a big step toward making real space farming possible.
NASA funded study used 30% vermicompost
The team used five different materials to recreate lunar regolith and discovered that mixing in about 30% vermicompost (think super-rich compost) helped potatoes thrive, almost like they do in regular Earth soil.
As a postdoctoral researcher in Goyer's lab, David Handy said, "We believe the compost helps balance some of the toxicity we see in lunar regolith by reducing plant exposure to harmful compounds."
Backed by NASA funding, this experiment hints that future astronauts could grow their own food on the Moon by blending local materials with nutrients from Earth, making long-term stays way more sustainable and less dependent on constant supply runs.