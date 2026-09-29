Orforglipron oral pill aids type 2 diabetes and chronic obesity
There's a new pill on the block: meet orforglipron, a daily oral medication for managing type 2 diabetes and chronic obesity, especially in women before, during, and after menopause.
Unlike injectables, this one's just a tablet, making things simpler for anyone not a fan of needles.
The latest research, shared at a major diabetes conference in Milan, found that it works well for women at all stages of life.
Orforglipron trials show 14% weight loss
In clinical trials lasting over a year, women taking orforglipron lost up to 14% of their body weight and trimmed about 12.5cm off their waists.
Impressively, 83% dropped at least 5% of their starting weight (compared to just 30% with placebo).
The drug also showed the outcomes reported, making it look like a promising long-term option for long-term weight management.