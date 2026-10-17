Orionid meteor shower lights southeastern sky October 21 and 22

The Orionid meteor shower is lighting up the sky on the night of October 21 into the early hours of October 22.

If you're up for some stargazing, you could spot 10 to 20 meteors an hour; just head outside after midnight, once the bright moon has set.

For the best view, look above the southeastern horizon (near Betelgeuse in Orion), find a dark spot away from city lights, and give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust.