Orionid meteor shower peaks over UK on October 22
Heads up, stargazers. The Orionid meteor shower is hitting its peak over the UK on October 22, with up to 20 meteors an hour lighting up the night sky.
The show started earlier this month and runs until November 7, so there's still time to catch some shooting stars.
These meteors are named after the constellation Orion, where they seem to shoot out from.
Orionids best viewed after 3am.
For prime viewing, find a dark spot away from city lights and let your eyes adjust for about 20 minutes (trust us, it helps).
While a bright moon might make things tricky late on October 21, conditions should get better after it sets around 3am.
Weather's a bit unpredictable (think wet and windy in many places), but parts of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and western Scotland could see some clear skies, so fingers crossed.