Orpheus smart sock for Parkinson's wins 2026 James Dyson Award
Six students from the Polytechnic University of Milan have created Orpheus, a smart sock designed to help people with Parkinson's disease overcome freezing gait, a sudden inability to walk.
The sock turns users' favorite music into gentle foot vibrations, giving subtle cues to keep them moving.
Orpheus just won the 2026 James Dyson Award in Italy for its fresh take on wearable support.
Prototype links Spotify to targeted vibrations
Orpheus links up with a mobile app that uses Spotify, so users can pick their own tunes for personalized rhythm support (no headphones needed).
Eight tiny vibration devices are built into the foot and lower leg area for targeted assistance.
The project is still in prototype mode, but the team is working on making it smaller, adding freeze detection technology, and planning clinical trials.
Their goal: a commercially available medical device could take at least three years to launch that helps people with Parkinson's move more freely and independently.