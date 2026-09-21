Orpheus smart sock for Parkinson's wins 2026 James Dyson Award

Orpheus links up with a mobile app that uses Spotify, so users can pick their own tunes for personalized rhythm support (no headphones needed).

Eight tiny vibration devices are built into the foot and lower leg area for targeted assistance.

The project is still in prototype mode, but the team is working on making it smaller, adding freeze detection technology, and planning clinical trials.

Their goal: a commercially available medical device could take at least three years to launch that helps people with Parkinson's move more freely and independently.