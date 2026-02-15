Our galaxy's center might not be a black hole: Study

Dark matter core theory

This dark matter core theory matches how stars zip around Sagittarius A*—some moving at 10% the speed of light—and also lines up with mysterious dust-shrouded objects nearby.

It even explains the rotation patterns seen by ESA's Gaia spacecraft and fits the Event Horizon Telescope image showing a glowing ring at our galaxy's center.

As lead author Valentina Crespi put it, this model "not only explains the orbits of stars and the galaxy's rotation but is also consistent with the famous 'black hole shadow' image" all in one go.