Oura and Vida Health partner to personalize metabolic care Technology Apr 15, 2026

Oura and Vida Health just announced a partnership to make metabolic care more personal and proactive.

By using real-time data from Oura's smart rings (think sleep patterns and heart rate variability (HRV) and resting heart rate), Vida can tailor health plans for each user, helping people take charge of their well-being in a way that fits their lifestyle.