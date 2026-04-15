Oura and Vida Health partner to personalize metabolic care
Technology
Oura and Vida Health just announced a partnership to make metabolic care more personal and proactive.
By using real-time data from Oura's smart rings (think sleep patterns and heart rate variability (HRV) and resting heart rate), Vida can tailor health plans for each user, helping people take charge of their well-being in a way that fits their lifestyle.
Vida Health plans continuous care model
The goal is to build a continuous care model, where your daily health data actually shapes the support you get.
Dr. Richard Frank from Vida says this move lets them offer real-time insights and early intervention, so users get help that's truly customized.