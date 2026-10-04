Oura launches AI women's health feature using biometric data
Technology
Oura just dropped a new AI feature focused on women's health, now live in its app through Oura Labs.
This tool taps into your biometric data and trusted research to answer personal questions about things like your cycle or pregnancy stages: basically, it's like having a smart health buddy right on your phone.
Oura feature experimental not medical advice
This feature is still experimental and doesn't replace real doctors, but it's here to make health info more accessible.
If you're an Oura member, you can opt in via the app and share feedback that'll help improve the tool before a possible wider launch.