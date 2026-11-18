Oura just dropped a Jet Lag Plan for Oura members with an Oura Ring Gen 3 model or newer whose app language is set to English, aiming to make bouncing between time zones way less painful.

Just enter your flight info and travel purpose, and the app builds a custom schedule to help you adjust: think sleep tips, when to get sunlight, and when to have caffeine.

It's all based on existing sleep history and a 2025 National University of Singapore study analyzing anonymized Oura sleep data from more than 57,000 members.