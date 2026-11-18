Oura launches jet lag plan for Ring Gen 3 members
Oura just dropped a Jet Lag Plan for Oura members with an Oura Ring Gen 3 model or newer whose app language is set to English, aiming to make bouncing between time zones way less painful.
Just enter your flight info and travel purpose, and the app builds a custom schedule to help you adjust: think sleep tips, when to get sunlight, and when to have caffeine.
It's all based on existing sleep history and a 2025 National University of Singapore study analyzing anonymized Oura sleep data from more than 57,000 members.
Fine-tuned advice via in-app advisor
What sets this apart?
The Jet Lag Plan actually looks at your own sleep history and lets you fine-tune advice with the in-app Advisor, something Oura says takes a more hands-on approach than some competitors.
By tackling jet lag head-on with tailored strategies, Oura is making its Ring even more useful for anyone who travels often.