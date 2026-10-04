Oura rolls out experimental AI advisor chatbot for women's health
Oura just rolled out an experimental artificial intelligence (AI) feature in its Advisor chatbot that focuses on women's health.
Using your biometric data and research vetted by Oura's board of clinicians, it gives you tailored insights about things like your menstrual cycle and pregnancy stages, basically helping you spot patterns in your wellness without trying to play doctor.
Access via Oura Labs opt in
If you want to check it out, head to Oura Labs in the app menu and opt in. Right now, it's only open to Oura Labs participants: no word yet on a wider release.
You can share feedback directly through the app, which helps improve the tool.
Just remember: this AI isn't a substitute for real medical advice, so always talk to a healthcare professional for any serious concerns.