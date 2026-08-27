Oura sued by users over alleged exaggeration of sleep tracking
Technology
Oura, known for its smart rings, is being sued by users who say the company exaggerated how accurately it tracks your sleep.
The lawsuit points out that Oura's ring doesn't have sensors like brain wave or eye movement monitors, so it can't really tell what stage of sleep you're in, despite what the ads suggest.
Madison Surber says $503 ring inaccurate
Madison Surber says she spent $503 on her ring in 2025, expecting top-notch accuracy. But a study found the device only got sleep stages right about 53% of the time.
She feels misled and overcharged. Oura stands by its product, saying, "We stand behind our science, research, and accuracy claims."
This case could make people rethink how much they trust health data from wearables.