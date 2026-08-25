Oura sued in California for allegedly overstating sleep stage accuracy
Technology
Oura, the company behind the popular smart ring, is being sued in California for allegedly exaggerating how accurately it tracks your sleep stages.
The lawsuit says Oura's marketing promises, like "unparalleled accuracy" and being 95% as good as clinical sleep studies, don't match up with what the ring can actually do, since it lacks clinical-grade sensors.
Oura defends sleep stage estimates
The case was brought by a Californian who allegedly paid $513.68 for an Oura Ring in 2025.
Oura stands by its tech, saying its rings use heart rate, breathing, and temperature to estimate sleep stages and are backed by independent studies, but Oura admits it is not a replacement for real medical tests.
The lawsuit is still ongoing, with Oura planning to defend itself in court.