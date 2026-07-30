Over 1,100 employees urge US to set global AI rules
Technology
Over 1,100 employees from OpenAI, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Anthropic have signed an open letter asking the US government to help set global rules for advanced AI.
Their message: AI is moving fast, and we need strong oversight and technical tools so things don't get out of hand.
Letter warns against rapid AI development
The letter points out real risks if AI advances too quickly, like OpenAI's tools finding security gaps during tests.
Meta's Dawn Song says we can't wait for a crisis before putting safeguards in place.
Google's Laura Weidinger adds that rushing ahead could hurt public safety and proper governance.
The group wants industry, government, and society to work together so progress stays safe for everyone.