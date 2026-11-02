Over 400 Apple and Google apps allegedly enabled harmful deepfakes
Technology
WIRED just uncovered that more than 400 AI apps on Apple's and Google's app stores were allegedly offering hidden tools to generate sexual and violent deepfakes.
All these apps came from one Chinese company, which managed to sneak past app reviews by hiding their real features.
Users could upload photos and create fake, harmful videos meant to embarrass or threaten people.
Keling Technology used bait and switch
These apps used bait-and-switch tricks, showing innocent content at first, then unlocking abusive tools after approval.
The company behind it all, Keling Technology, hid its identity with generic names and privacy policies.
Meta also took action against more than 10,000 related ad accounts in response.