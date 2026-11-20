Over 540 Google workers seek AI free search for K-12
More than 540 Google employees and contractors have signed a petition asking the company to offer an AI-free version of Search for K-12 schools.
They feel schools should get to decide how and if they use AI in classrooms, instead of being required to accept it.
The petition, sent to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and senior executives overseeing Search and education, warns that forcing AI features could actually make schools less likely to use Google's tools.
K-12 search AI off, acceptance required
Right now, K-12 accounts have AI switched off by default, but schools still need to accept these features if they want access to Search.
Google says it wants to support student learning and is listening to concerns that AI might be used as a shortcut rather than a real help.
This debate comes as lawmakers, including US Sen. Ed Markey, are also calling for an AI-free option, while Google insists its goal is to enhance learning, not replace it.