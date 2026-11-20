More than 540 Google employees and contractors have signed a petition asking the company to offer an AI-free version of Search for K-12 schools.

They feel schools should get to decide how and if they use AI in classrooms, instead of being required to accept it.

The petition, sent to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and senior executives overseeing Search and education, warns that forcing AI features could actually make schools less likely to use Google's tools.