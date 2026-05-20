Oxford report: choices shape about 80% of old-age ill health
Technology
Turns out, how you live matters way more than your genes when it comes to aging well.
A new Oxford report says about 80% of your ill health in old age is shaped by personal choices, not just luck or DNA.
The researchers hope this helps bust the myth that getting older automatically means poor health.
Co-author urges habits, experts note inequities
Report co-author Sir Christopher Ball suggests simple habits, like skipping alcohol, processed foods, and getting enough sleep, can make a real difference.
But some experts point out that things like poverty and access to health care also play a big role in how we age.