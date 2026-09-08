P. Krishnan named RSN chair for 2026-28 at Rome meeting
Technology
P. Krishnan, who leads the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), has just been picked to chair a major global fisheries group (RSN) for 2026-28.
This was announced at a big United Nations meeting in Rome.
The RSN groups the secretariats of more than 50 regional fishery bodies to tackle issues such as protecting small-scale fishers and adapting to climate change.
India, neighbors prepare plans for fishers
At the World Small-Scale Fisheries Summit, Krishnan highlighted that India and its neighbors have wrapped up key reviews and are drafting plans to better protect local fishers.
These plans will be open for public feedback by December 2026 and could roll out next year, showing a real push toward fairer, more sustainable fishing across the region.