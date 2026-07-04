Paderborn physicists mimic black hole conditions with lasers and fiber
Physicists in Germany have managed to mimic black hole conditions using lasers and a special optical fiber (basically, they built a tiny event horizon right here on Earth).
Led by Lorenzo Procopio at Paderborn University, their experiment helps us understand how black holes lose energy, and the results could finally crack some big cosmic mysteries.
Mechanism explains Hawking radiation and backreaction
The team focused on Hawking radiation, the idea from Stephen Hawking that black holes slowly evaporate by giving off heat.
They also saw backreaction, which is just a fancy way of saying energy loss tied to this process.
Surprisingly, both effects came from one simple mechanism, not the complicated stuff scientists used to think, bringing us closer to figuring out how black holes really work, even if we can't see it happen in space yet.