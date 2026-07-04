Paderborn physicists mimic black hole conditions with lasers and fiber

Mechanism explains Hawking radiation and backreaction

The team focused on Hawking radiation, the idea from Stephen Hawking that black holes slowly evaporate by giving off heat.

They also saw backreaction, which is just a fancy way of saying energy loss tied to this process.

Surprisingly, both effects came from one simple mechanism, not the complicated stuff scientists used to think, bringing us closer to figuring out how black holes really work, even if we can't see it happen in space yet.