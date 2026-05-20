Paid Google AI Pro subscribers get free YouTube Premium Lite
Technology
If you're a paid Google AI Pro subscriber, you'll now get YouTube Premium Lite for free, so you can watch most YouTube videos without ads.
This perk doesn't apply if you're using the 18-month free AI Pro plan from Reliance Jio, though.
YouTube Premium Lite details, Gemini limits
YouTube Premium Lite (priced at ₹89 in India) removes ads from most regular videos but still shows them on Shorts, music, and search.
It skips extras like YouTube Music Premium or high-quality audio. Also, trial users will only get this benefit after switching to a paid plan.
Plus, Gemini AI's prompt limits are now based on a compute-based system that also factors in AI tools being used.