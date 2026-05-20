Paid Google AI Pro subscribers get free YouTube Premium Lite

YouTube Premium Lite details, Gemini limits

YouTube Premium Lite (priced at ₹89 in India) removes ads from most regular videos but still shows them on Shorts, music, and search.

It skips extras like YouTube Music Premium or high-quality audio. Also, trial users will only get this benefit after switching to a paid plan.

Plus, Gemini AI's prompt limits are now based on a compute-based system that also factors in AI tools being used.