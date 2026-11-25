Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali becomes 1st foreign astronaut on Tiangong
Big news for Pakistan: Muhammad Zeeshan Ali has become the country's first astronaut in space, docking at China's Tiangong space station this morning.
He traveled on the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, marking the first time a foreign astronaut has joined a crewed mission to Tiangong, a pretty major milestone for both countries.
Muhammad Zeeshan Ali to run experiments
Ali's main job is to run joint science experiments with Chinese astronauts, thanks to an agreement signed by China and Pakistan in Feb 2025.
His stay will be short. He'll head back with another crew after finishing his tasks.
Meanwhile, this mission shows how both countries are opening new doors for international teamwork in space.