Palantir posts 22-point manifesto on X saying AI weapons inevitable

Palantir manifesto raises accountability questions

The company wants everyone to share in national service, not just rely on an all-volunteer military, and calls out our heavy dependence on apps, encouraging people to push back against tech limitations.

Eliot Higgins, say the manifesto seems closely tied to Palantir's own business goals and raises questions about accountability.

Meanwhile, Congressional Democrats are pressing ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for answers about its work with Palantir-linked tools and how it handles surveillance.