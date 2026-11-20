Palmer Luckey accuses Jensen Huang of aiding Chinese AI companies
Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril, recently stirred things up by saying former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was "basically on the side of Chinese AI companies but not the Chinese government," and that he was "helping smuggle into China."
At the DealBook Summit, Luckey argued this move clashed with China's push to rely less on US tech. He added that China wants Jensen out, so he wants him in.
Megaspeed probe over alleged chip smuggling
Huang's time as NVIDIA CEO wasn't without drama: there were reports of personal controversies and links to Megaspeed, a company under investigation for allegedly smuggling advanced NVIDIA chips into China.
Meanwhile, 600,000 U.S.-approved GPUs are stuck in Hong Kong because China won't clear them.
All this highlights how tricky it is for countries like China to balance building their own tech while still wanting access to global hardware.