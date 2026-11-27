Palo Alto Networks CEO Arora warns intelligence costs near 0
Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, thinks AI could bring intelligence costs down to almost zero within the next two to three years.
While the tech is spreading fast and promises big savings, he's also sounding the alarm about new security risks that come with it: 12-18 months of disruption as they address security vulnerabilities and adapt to AI-enabled threats.
Nikesh Arora urges stronger cybersecurity oversight
Arora pointed out that patching security issues (especially with Anthropic's Mythos model) has shot up lately, making stronger cybersecurity and smarter AI oversight more important than ever.
He predicts open-weight AI models will support most enterprise applications within the next five to 10 years but says He also stressed the importance of testing these systems carefully before granting them greater autonomy.
For India, he suggests focusing on real-world uses like personal healthcare and keeping data safe with secure cloud solutions.