Papailiopoulos develops MIMO algorithm with GPT-5.6 and Claude Fable 5

Dimitris Papailiopoulos, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor currently on leave at Microsoft Research, led the work.

Their new algorithm was developed and checked with help from GPT-5.6 and Claude Fable 5, can clean up messy signals in MIMO (multi-antenna) systems, something that used to need super complex math.

Now, it hits top accuracy while running efficiently, which could have implications for wireless communication research, particularly for systems that need to recover information accurately from signals affected by interference and noise.