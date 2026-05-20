Parag Agrawal launches index to pay creators for AI use

Index uses Shapley value for payouts

Index uses a game theory concept called Shapely value to figure out how much each creator's work contributes to what AI produces, making sure everyone gets their fair share.

The platform has already teamed up with big names like The Atlantic, Fortune, and independent creators.

With major lawsuits happening over AI using content without permission, Agrawal said, "If only a few large companies have access to premium content and no one else does, how will anyone compete?"