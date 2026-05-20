Parag Agrawal launches index to pay creators for AI use
Parag Agrawal, who used to run Twitter, just launched a new platform called Index.
Built by his startup Parallel Web Systems, Index is designed to help content creators and publishers get paid fairly when AI systems use their work, something that's become a real issue as AI scrapes tons of content from all over the internet.
Index uses Shapley value for payouts
Index uses a game theory concept called Shapely value to figure out how much each creator's work contributes to what AI produces, making sure everyone gets their fair share.
The platform has already teamed up with big names like The Atlantic, Fortune, and independent creators.
With major lawsuits happening over AI using content without permission, Agrawal said, "If only a few large companies have access to premium content and no one else does, how will anyone compete?"