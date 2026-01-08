PARAM SHAKTI supercomputer arrives at IIT Madras

PARAM SHAKTI, India's latest homegrown supercomputer, just launched at IIT Madras. Built by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and backed by the National Supercomputing Mission, it uses Indian-made servers and open-source software. The goal? To power up research and innovation right here in India.

What makes PARAM SHAKTI special? This machine can crunch over 3.1 quadrillion calculations per second (that's 3.1 petaflops!).

It runs on hundreds of high-performance CPUs and GPUs—including Intel Xeon processors and NVIDIA A100 accelerators—and offers massive storage speeds to handle huge data loads.

Who gets to use it? PARAM SHAKTI is mainly for academic researchers at IIT Madras, with access managed through official frameworks.

Thanks to government funding, students and scientists get a shot at solving big problems using serious computing muscle.

Why does this matter? With its parallel processing power, PARAM SHAKTI can speed up everything from climate modeling to drug discovery—making complex simulations much faster than before.