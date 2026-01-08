Next Article
RBI's UDGAAM portal: Find forgotten bank deposits in 1 place
Technology
The RBI launched UDGAM, a simple online tool that helps you track down unclaimed bank deposits—especially if you or your family haven't touched an account in over 10 years.
Instead of checking each bank separately, you can now search across multiple banks at once.
How does it work?
Sign up on the portal with your mobile number and OTP. Then, enter your name and any one ID (like PAN or voter ID) to see if there's a match.
For privacy, the site won't show exact amounts—it just tells you which bank and branch to contact next.
Why does this matter?
If someone in your family moved, changed phone numbers, or passed away without sharing details, UDGAM makes it way easier to find out where that money is—and how to claim it with the right documents.