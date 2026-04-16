Parker Solar Probe finds unexpected jet near Sun aiding scientists
Technology
NASA's Parker Solar Probe has spotted something surprising near the Sun, a jet of particles shooting out during a close flyby.
This unexpected find could help scientists figure out how solar storms form, which is a big deal since these storms can mess with our satellites and technology back on Earth.
Parker Solar Probe saw fields snap
During a 2022 solar flyby, the probe saw the Sun's magnetic fields snap and release energy, a process that launches solar storms.
Even cooler, it noticed protons spreading out widely while heavier ions stayed tightly packed, which was not what scientists expected.
These new insights could make space weather forecasts better and help protect everything from GPS to power grids here on Earth.