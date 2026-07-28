Parliament panel summons Meta, X, Google, Snapchat over privacy concerns
What's the story
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has summoned representatives from Meta, X (formerly Twitter), Google, and Snapchat. The meeting is scheduled for August 3 to discuss user privacy and public order concerns. The move comes after a recent incident where Meta temporarily removed a video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Facebook page before restoring it later.
Privacy concerns
Committee wants to know how platforms maintain public order
Announcing the meeting on X, committee chairperson Nishikant Dubey said they have summoned Meta (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp), X, Snapchat, and Google.
The panel wants these platforms to explain how they will protect the privacy of women, children, farmers, rural folks, laborers, and the general public.
It also wants to know how these platforms maintain "the government's public order."
Incident details
Meta blocked access to PM Modi's video address
On July 28, Meta apologized for temporarily blocking access to a video posted on PM Modi's Facebook page.
The company said the content was "removed in error" and was later restored.
The video, which was uploaded on July 23, showed the Prime Minister's first address to Gen Z during the 36-day Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests.
Access restriction
MeitY summons Meta officials over 'technical glitch'
The video was initially accompanied by a notice saying access had been restricted in India due to a "legal request," drawing flak from several BJP leaders.
However, later some reports said that the restriction was due to a temporary technical glitch and not a government request.
Separately, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also summoned Meta officials over the incident to seek an explanation for the temporary removal of Modi's video.