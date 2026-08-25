Partial 'Blood Moon' eclipse August 27-28 visible in US UK.
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers: a "Blood Moon" partial lunar eclipse is happening overnight on August 27-28, 2026.
During this event, Earth's shadow turns the moon a cool reddish-orange.
If you're in the US or UK you'll have a great view, but folks in India will miss out since the moon won't be above the horizon there.
UK US timings and viewing tips
In the UK things start early on August 28: look for the penumbral phase at 2:23am BST, with peak eclipse at 5:12am (best views toward the western horizon before sunrise).
In the US action begins at 10:33pm ET on August 27 and peaks around midnight.
For an even better experience, grab some binoculars or a telescope.