Password manager 1Password adds AI login hiding passwords from Claude

This all works through something called Agentic Mode. It only gives the AI access to the specific login it needs for that moment. Nothing else in your vault is touched.

You have to approve each task using biometrics or a password, and YubiKey support is planned.

Once the task's done, access shuts off until you give permission again.

This update is live for all 1Password users and shows it is serious about keeping things secure when AIs are involved.