Password manager 1Password adds AI login hiding passwords from Claude
1Password rolled out a feature that lets AI tools like Claude help you log in to sites, but your actual passwords stay totally hidden, even from the AI itself.
When an AI asks to log in, you get a prompt and have to approve it first. If you say yes, 1Password fills in your credentials directly, so the AI never sees your password or MFA code, and they never reach Claude's context or Anthropic's systems.
Agentic mode requires approval for logins
This all works through something called Agentic Mode. It only gives the AI access to the specific login it needs for that moment. Nothing else in your vault is touched.
You have to approve each task using biometrics or a password, and YubiKey support is planned.
Once the task's done, access shuts off until you give permission again.
This update is live for all 1Password users and shows it is serious about keeping things secure when AIs are involved.