Password manager 1Password launches Agentic Mode with Anthropic's Claude integration
Technology
1Password just rolled out Agentic Mode, a feature that teams up with Anthropic's AI, Claude.
Now if you need the AI to do something in your account, it asks for your permission through 1Password (think: biometric verification) and then handles the task without ever seeing your actual password or MFA codes.
Agentic mode auto-fills logins, requires approval
Agentic Mode works by entering login info directly into websites for you, so Claude never actually sees your details.
Each time the AI needs access, you have to approve it again, so there are no standing access permissions.
It's already available in the 1Password browser extension, and soon you'll be able to use it for payment cards and IDs too. Plus they're planning support for more AIs down the line.