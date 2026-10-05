Password manager 1Password lets AI fill logins without revealing passwords
Technology
1Password announced a feature that uses AI (starting with Claude) to help you log in or grant account access, but here's the cool part: you never have to reveal your actual password.
Instead, 1Password fills in passwords and MFA codes for you, so your sensitive info stays protected, even from the AI itself.
Agentic mode requires user approval
Agentic Mode is built in to keep things extra safe. Every time the AI helps out, it only gets access for that specific task and needs your approval first.
Once it's done, access is cut off; no lingering permissions.
Agentic Mode activates automatically and runs quietly in the background for all users, and 1Password says the underlying framework is designed to extend to any browser-based agent or platform as the ecosystem grows.