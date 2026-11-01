Password manager 1Password says employee GitHub account accessed, vaults untouched
Password manager 1Password had a security breach after an attacker got into an employee's GitHub account.
The company says no one's actual password vaults were touched, so your saved passwords and secret keys are still secure.
The hack was found on November 19 and only affected some internal systems.
Customer names and emails accessed
An attacker got access to certain customer data like names, emails, and account activity times, but not actual passwords.
1Password clarified it never stores readable versions of your passwords or secret keys.
Apps and browser extensions kept working as usual.
Even though the company is still figuring out how the hack happened, it's stressing that keeping user information safe is its top priority for its millions of users and business clients.