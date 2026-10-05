Password manager 1Password unveils Agentic Mode protecting passwords from AI
1Password announced Agentic Mode, making it way easier (and safer) to let AI tools like Claude help with your accounts.
The best part? You never have to hand over your passwords or sensitive codes.
Passwords and MFA one-time codes are injected directly into the page by 1Password, so even the AI can't peek at your passwords or MFA one-time code.
Agentic Mode injects credentials privately
Agentic Mode kicks in automatically when an AI takes over your browser, only allowing it to do what's actually needed: nothing extra.
1Password quietly fills in credentials behind the scenes without ever showing them to the AI.
Once a task is done, access ends and you'll need to give permission for anything else. You're also asked to log out after each session for extra safety.
Right now, it's focused on login details, but soon you'll be able to safely share payment cards and IDs this way too, all while keeping your passwords and MFA one-time codes hidden from the bots.