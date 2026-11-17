Paul Christiano, who is an OpenAI Foundation board member, just shared a pretty serious warning: he thinks "AI accidents" might become one of the most likely reasons they will die in the near future.

At a recent talk on AI ethics, he estimated there's a "something like a coin flip of an AI takeover" if AI is developed "along the most rapid trajectory," and about a 1-in-5 chance that major problems with AI could seriously disrupt everyday life.