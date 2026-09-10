Paul Christiano warns of catastrophic AI risks after OpenAI appointment

Paul Christiano, recently appointed to OpenAI's Safety and Security Committee, is sounding the alarm about superintelligent AI.

He warned that if we don't handle rapid AI advancements carefully, we could face a "catastrophic and irreversible loss of control," with the risk that "most people could die."

His concerns echo those of Anthropic's Jacob Coxon, who resigned and warned that leading AI companies were "gambling with our lives."