Paul Robertson leads discovery of potentially habitable GJ 3378b

More telescopes needed for GJ 3378b

GJ 3378b is about twice the size of Earth and could have an atmosphere that protects it from harsh space radiation, key for making life possible.

But to really know if it has air or signs of life, scientists need more powerful telescopes.

As UC Irvine student Gogod James puts it, "more observatories are required," like NASA's upcoming Habitable Worlds Observatory to dig deeper into this promising find.