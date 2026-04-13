Pavel Durov says WhatsApp backups lack end to end encryption Technology Apr 13, 2026

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is calling out WhatsApp for saying chats are end-to-end encrypted. He says that claim falls apart when messages get backed up to the cloud.

According to Durov, many private chats end up stored in cloud backups on Apple's or Google's servers without end-to-end encryption, which means they're not actually as private as users might think.

This prompted reactions from tech leaders, including Elon Musk, about how secure WhatsApp really is.