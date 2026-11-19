Pawan Kumar Chandana and Awais Ahmed join TIME100 Next India
Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana and Pixxel co-founder Awais Ahmed just landed on the first-ever TIME100 Next India list for 2026.
This nod from TIME spotlights emerging leaders shaking up India's future, especially in the fast-growing private space-tech world.
Chandana builds rockets Ahmed develops satellites
Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana, once an ISRO scientist, is among the key figures driving India's private rocket-building ambitions with its Vikram rockets.
Pixxel co-founder Awais Ahmed's startup is making waves with satellites that help track things like crop health and climate change using advanced imaging technology.
Their work shows how Indian startups are stepping up in the global space scene.