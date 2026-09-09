Paytm launches Paytm Intelligence AI for India and UAE banks
Technology
Paytm just rolled out Paytm Intelligence (Pi), an AI-powered tool designed to help businesses with sales, customer support, and operations.
With digital payments getting crowded, Paytm is branching out, starting with banks and financial companies in India and the United Arab Emirates.
Pi detects fraud and assesses creditworthiness
Pi runs on a financial AI model Paytm's been building for about two years, using real transaction data and user behavior.
It can spot fraud, check creditworthiness, and predict the credibility of a claim.
Pi is already live with some clients, and more rollouts are coming soon.
Paytm plans to hire about 4,000
To make all this happen, Paytm plans to hire about 4,000 people by early 2027, showing it's serious about growing its AI game as more companies look for smart automation in finance.