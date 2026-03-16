Paytm's new in-app calculator makes splitting bills super easy

Paytm just rolled out an in-app calculator on its payment screen, making it super easy to split bills at grocery stores, pharmacies, or markets: No need to switch between apps. You can quickly add up amounts, see the total in both numbers and words, and confirm everything before entering your UPI PIN.

You can also check your total UPI balance Just tap the "+" after scanning a QR code or picking a contact to use the calculator: results update instantly.

There's also Magic Paste for auto-filling bank details from copied messages, plus you can check your total UPI balance.

The app now gives AI-powered monthly spending summaries by category and lets you download Excel and PDF statements.

Other features to streamline payments Splitting costs with friends? The calculator lets you do it instantly, save favorite contacts, set reminders, and even add Scan and Pay shortcuts right on your home screen.

Every payment earns you Gold Coins that convert into digital gold—a nice bonus if you're regularly sharing expenses.