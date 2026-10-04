Pebble announces Round 2 smartwatch with 1.3-inch e-paper display
Technology
Pebble announced the Round 2 smartwatch, a fresh take on its classic, now with a bigger 1.3-inch e-paper display and thinner bezels that make texts pop.
It's super slim at only 8.1mm thick and lasts around 10 days of battery life, so you won't be charging it all the time.
Pebble Round 2 lacks heart sensor
Keeping things sleek meant skipping a heart rate monitor, but you still get step and sleep tracking thanks to the built-in accelerometer.
The watch handles notifications and call alerts, comes in matte black, brushed silver, or shiny rose gold, and works with both Android and iOS (though message replies are Android-only for now).
Price tag? $199, pretty reasonable for something that looks good and lasts long.