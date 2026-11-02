Pebble launches Qore Vox fitness tracker without screen priced ₹5,799
Technology
Pebble just launched its new Qore Vox fitness tracker, and it's a bit different: there's no screen, but plenty of tech.
It's selling for an intro price of ₹5,799 (down from ₹9,999) on Pebble's site, Amazon, and Flipkart.
You can pick from Stealth Black, Storm Blue, or Summit Brown.
AI transcription in 7 Indian languages
The Qore Vox stands out with its AI voice recording: you can record and transcribe audio in seven Indian languages plus English.
Recordings get summarized in the Pebble Vox app and are easy to share over WhatsApp or email.
On the fitness side, you get over 100 sports modes and health tracking like heart rate and sleep monitoring.
There's room for 100 minutes of offline audio too, handy if you're always on the move.